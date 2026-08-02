First Nebraska Trust Co Takes Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 6,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,009,137.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,061.94. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $106,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,983. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.70. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegion wasn't on the list.

While Allegion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here