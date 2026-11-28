First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,329 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 154,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of First Solar worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas raised its stake in First Solar by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 5,080 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in First Solar by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 19,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,624 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $233.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.00.

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Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $877,308. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.71 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average is $209.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company's revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.70 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. is a U.S.-based solar technology company that designs and manufactures photovoltaic modules for utility-scale solar power projects. Its modules use thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) technology, distinguishing them from the more common silicon-based panels. Founded in 1999, the company has expanded its manufacturing operations beyond the United States, with a presence in countries including India and Malaysia. It serves solar project developers, operators and other customers in markets around the world.

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