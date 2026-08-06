First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 120,033 Shares of Braze, Inc. $BRZE

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 252.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,498 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Braze worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Braze by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,437 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Braze by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company's stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.76.

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Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.83. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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