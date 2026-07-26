First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 130,406 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,720 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 130,406 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.30% of Schneider National worth $60,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $29,469,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schneider National by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 817,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 683,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. National Bank Financial set a $40.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Schneider National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $753,067.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,014.10. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $322,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,307.21. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $37.65 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.Schneider National's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

See Also

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