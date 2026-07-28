First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,567,345 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 437.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Kimco Realty worth $43,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Further Reading

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