First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 160,763 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 160,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of AptarGroup worth $67,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.80.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $132.29 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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