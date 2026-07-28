First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 17,051 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Camden Property Trust worth $35,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 224,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,583,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 426,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,692,000 after buying an additional 203,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $113.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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