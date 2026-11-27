First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AEVEX Corp. (NYSE:AVEX - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,546,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,687,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.11% of AEVEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AEVEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,903,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AEVEX by 265.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,960 shares of the company's stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 874,380 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEVEX in the third quarter worth $11,505,000. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AEVEX by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 386,350 shares of the company's stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AEVEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,381,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AEVEX from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AEVEX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AEVEX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AEVEX in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on AEVEX in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVEX

Insider Transactions at AEVEX

In other AEVEX news, insider Christine M. Morrison acquired 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.51. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 35,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $475,499.43. This trade represents a 27.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Roger Iv Wells bought 10,614 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $124,926.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 104,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,231,306.78. This trade represents a 11.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

AEVEX Price Performance

Shares of AVEX opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -156.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. AEVEX Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.34.

AEVEX (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AEVEX Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AEVEX Profile

AEVEX Corporation NYSE: AVEX provides defense and intelligence customers with unmanned aircraft systems and related mission solutions. Its work includes designing, building and integrating aircraft, sensors and other mission equipment for operational use. The company also offers engineering, training and operational support services. These capabilities help customers plan and conduct missions that rely on aerial surveillance, reconnaissance and other specialized aviation functions. AEVEX serves government and defense customers, including U.S. and allied users.

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