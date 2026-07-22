First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,304 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,833 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $320,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $382.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.68 and a 200 day moving average of $359.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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