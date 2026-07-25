First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,040 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 349,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Jacobs Solutions worth $104,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company's stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $134.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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