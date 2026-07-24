First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096,864 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,614,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.89% of HP worth $155,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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