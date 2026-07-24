First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,545 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 441,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of Old Republic International worth $112,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ORI alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Old Republic International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORI

Old Republic International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Republic International this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $516,670.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,436.36. This trade represents a 29.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Old Republic International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Old Republic International wasn't on the list.

While Old Republic International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here