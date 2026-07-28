First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,155 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $43,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $383.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.59.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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