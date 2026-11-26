First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Nordson worth $65,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $896,378,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,248,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,230,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $95,993,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,393,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nordson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $321.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $231.39 and a 12-month high of $339.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph M. Rutledge sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $211,615.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,216.92. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation develops and manufactures precision technology used to apply, manage, and inspect materials in industrial and medical applications. Its products help customers dispense adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, and other fluids with accuracy and consistency. The company's offerings include hot-melt adhesive dispensing systems, precision fluid dispensing equipment, material coating and surface-treatment systems, and inspection and testing technologies. Nordson also supplies components and equipment for medical devices and related applications.

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