First Trust Advisors LP Buys 131,373 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 131,373 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $36,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,891 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.47.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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