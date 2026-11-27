First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 137,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $49,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $191,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Nemo Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $156.95 and a 1-year high of $266.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 4.37%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $289,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,485,850.74. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Renee D. Gala sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.03, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,849,043.82. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,421 shares of company stock valued at $22,213,317. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases, with core areas in neuroscience and oncology. The company also works in areas including rare and specialized conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its medicines include Xywav and Xyrem for certain forms of narcolepsy, and Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex. Its oncology and specialty-care portfolio includes treatments such as Rylaze, Zepzelca, Vyxeos and Defitelio.

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