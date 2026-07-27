First Trust Advisors LP Buys 144,301 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 145.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 144,301 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,558,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $547,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Trending Headlines about Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $202.53 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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