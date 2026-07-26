First Trust Advisors LP Buys 184,423 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,447 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 184,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of SS&C Technologies worth $61,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

More SS&C Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here