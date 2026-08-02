First Trust Advisors LP Buys 369,981 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419,242 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 369,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.51% of BigBear.ai worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,344 shares of the company's stock worth $176,555,000 after buying an additional 5,090,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company's stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 6,158,665 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 609,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,078.48. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 204,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.50. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

Key Stories Impacting BigBear.ai

Here are the key news stories impacting BigBear.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 13% year over year to $36.7 million, topping estimates. Gross profit increased 48.5% to $12.1 million, indicating margin improvement, while the company secured more than 20 new contracts and reported backlog growth. BigBear.ai Stock Flat Following Q2 Revenue Beat and Backlog Growth

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 13% year over year to $36.7 million, topping estimates. Gross profit increased 48.5% to $12.1 million, indicating margin improvement, while the company secured more than 20 new contracts and reported backlog growth. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $135 million to $165 million, a range that broadly brackets the roughly $143 million analyst consensus. The company also highlighted expanded generative-AI capabilities and strategic growth initiatives. BigBear.ai Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $135 million to $165 million, a range that broadly brackets the roughly $143 million analyst consensus. The company also highlighted expanded generative-AI capabilities and strategic growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: BigBear.ai reported an adjusted or diluted loss of roughly $0.04-$0.05 per share, compared with a $0.06 loss a year earlier. The result met or modestly exceeded estimates, but the improvement was not enough to offset concerns about profitability. BigBear.ai Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

BigBear.ai reported an adjusted or diluted loss of roughly $0.04-$0.05 per share, compared with a $0.06 loss a year earlier. The result met or modestly exceeded estimates, but the improvement was not enough to offset concerns about profitability. Negative Sentiment: Operating loss widened to $28.6 million, net loss reached $25.7 million, and operating cash flow was negative $22.2 million. Investors remain focused on whether contract wins can translate into sustainable profits and reduce the company’s substantial cash consumption. BigBear.ai Stock Falls on Q2 2026 Earnings

Operating loss widened to $28.6 million, net loss reached $25.7 million, and operating cash flow was negative $22.2 million. Investors remain focused on whether contract wins can translate into sustainable profits and reduce the company’s substantial cash consumption. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target from $5 to $4 and assigned a neutral rating. Although the revised target implies upside, the reduction signals limited confidence in a near-term rerating while the company remains unprofitable. BigBear.ai Price Target Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

BigBear.ai Stock Down 1.6%

BBAI opened at $2.79 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

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