First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,509 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 395,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Centene worth $37,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Journey Retirement Planning & Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Retirement Planning & Investment Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.48. Centene had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $50.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Centene's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Centene from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Centene from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a U.S. health insurer specializing in government-sponsored health care programs. It provides managed-care plans and related services to people enrolled in Medicaid, Medicare and health insurance marketplaces, working with state governments and other public-sector partners. Its offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage, and individual health plans sold under the Ambetter Health brand. Centene also provides services such as pharmacy benefits and care coordination through its health services businesses.

Further Reading

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