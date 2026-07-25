First Trust Advisors LP Buys 70,154 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,734 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Twilio worth $90,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $1,751,907.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares in the company, valued at $22,540,601.32. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.23.

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Twilio Stock Up 3.4%

TWLO opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 299.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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