First Trust Advisors LP Buys 91,256 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,246 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.41% of NXP Semiconductors worth $202,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NXPI opened at $278.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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