First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

More Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PM opened at $192.84 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 13.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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