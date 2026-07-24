First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 415,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.45% of Science Applications International worth $142,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Science Applications International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIC opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. Science Applications International's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Further Reading

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