First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,770 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 225,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.51% of TD SYNNEX worth $69,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 67,521 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $294.67.

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TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.0%

SNX opened at $243.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.62. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $296.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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