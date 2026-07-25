First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $85,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $252.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.24 and a 12-month high of $252.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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