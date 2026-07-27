First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,977 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $46,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $176.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

See Also

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