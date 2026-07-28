First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,598 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Federated Hermes worth $34,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Federated Hermes alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,032,060 shares of the company's stock worth $157,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 29.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,939,908 shares of the company's stock worth $152,669,000 after purchasing an additional 670,643 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,890,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,497,000 after buying an additional 489,275 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,229.0% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,657,263 shares of the company's stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,577,442 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $513,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,165.84. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan M. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 74,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,718.20. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $478.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federated Hermes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federated Hermes wasn't on the list.

While Federated Hermes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here