First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 319.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,148 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Arch Capital Group worth $252,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,405,000 after acquiring an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 187,002 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,548,042 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $148,488,000 after purchasing an additional 518,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,033,834 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $105.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here