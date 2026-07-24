First Trust Advisors LP Has $113.99 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,462 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.66% of CSW Industrials worth $113,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $4,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $86,425,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,832. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,136,787. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CSW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Trading Up 3.0%

CSW Industrials stock opened at $290.66 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $337.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average of $283.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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