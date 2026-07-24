First Trust Advisors LP Has $125.64 Million Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,865 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 124,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.90% of Federal Signal worth $125,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $187,427,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $8,590,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 247,531 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Federal Signal by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,772 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Federal Signal Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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