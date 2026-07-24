First Trust Advisors LP Has $139.23 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 283,741 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $139,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.56.

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Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS topping estimates and year-over-year earnings growth supported by strong postpaid customer additions and higher service revenue. Reuters article

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS topping estimates and year-over-year earnings growth supported by strong postpaid customer additions and higher service revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its annual adjusted free cash flow forecast, helped by customers migrating to higher-priced premium plans and stronger cash generation. Yahoo Finance article

The company raised its annual adjusted free cash flow forecast, helped by customers migrating to higher-priced premium plans and stronger cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Service revenue and postpaid account growth remained strong, underscoring T-Mobile’s ability to monetize its customer base and sustain industry-leading wireless growth. Business Wire article

Service revenue and postpaid account growth remained strong, underscoring T-Mobile’s ability to monetize its customer base and sustain industry-leading wireless growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management and coverage from several outlets suggest the market is focusing more on the revenue miss and slower subscriber growth than on the earnings beat, which is pressuring the stock despite solid fundamentals. Bloomberg article

Management and coverage from several outlets suggest the market is focusing more on the revenue miss and slower subscriber growth than on the earnings beat, which is pressuring the stock despite solid fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue came in slightly below expectations, and investors appear concerned that subscriber gains are slowing, which is overshadowing the stronger profit and cash flow outlook. Barrons article

T-Mobile US Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of TMUS opened at $170.42 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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