First Trust Advisors LP Has $213.50 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,755 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 500,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $213,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.0%

APH stock opened at $157.78 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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