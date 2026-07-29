First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.70 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Free Report) by 191.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,223 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,387 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Penumbra worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,705 shares of the company's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company's stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $320.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.26 and a twelve month high of $362.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $330.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.24). Penumbra had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business had revenue of $374.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penumbra to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $374.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Penumbra from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra's technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra's portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

See Also

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