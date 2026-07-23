First Trust Advisors LP Has $253.82 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of DoorDash worth $253,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 221,985 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,712,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. DoorDash's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $4,421,268.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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