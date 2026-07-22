First Trust Advisors LP Has $316.25 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,452 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $316,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $675,572,000 after buying an additional 1,981,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,619 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 498,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,646,733 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $560,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,879 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $119,663,000 after acquiring an additional 300,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 285,339 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $97,036,000 after purchasing an additional 227,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $268.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average of $362.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.91 and a 1 year high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

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