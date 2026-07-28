First Trust Advisors LP Has $34.56 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,547 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 449,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.72% of Benchmark Electronics worth $34,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company's stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,802 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

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Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,475. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,954,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,274,845. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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