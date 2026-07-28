First Trust Advisors LP Has $35.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 25,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Sun Communities worth $35,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Sun Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sun Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter core funds from operations (CFFO) came in at $1.84 per share , above the FactSet estimate of $1.76, indicating that the REIT’s underlying property operations performed better than the headline loss suggests. Sun Communities CFFO report

Second-quarter core funds from operations (CFFO) came in at , above the FactSet estimate of $1.76, indicating that the REIT’s underlying property operations performed better than the headline loss suggests. Positive Sentiment: Sun Communities raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $6.94–$7.10 , modestly above the $6.93 analyst consensus. The midpoint also implies confidence in earnings performance for the remainder of the year.

Sun Communities raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , modestly above the $6.93 analyst consensus. The midpoint also implies confidence in earnings performance for the remainder of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $2.23–$2.33 brackets the $2.24 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to be broadly in line with Wall Street forecasts.

Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of brackets the $2.24 consensus estimate, suggesting results are expected to be broadly in line with Wall Street forecasts. Negative Sentiment: The REIT reported a $8.08 diluted loss per share, far below the $0.66 consensus estimate. The company said the loss included discontinued operations, but the size of the miss is likely weighing on sentiment. Revenue of $478.4 million also fell well short of the $623.4 million analyst estimate. Sun Communities second-quarter results

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SUI opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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