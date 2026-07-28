First Trust Advisors LP Has $36.36 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,624 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 62,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $36,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $206.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $300.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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