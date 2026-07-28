First Trust Advisors LP Has $36.94 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 502.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 262,765 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Entegris worth $36,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 66.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $186.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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