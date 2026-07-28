First Trust Advisors LP Has $37.28 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,982 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Arrow Electronics worth $37,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.5%

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $237.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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