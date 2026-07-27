First Trust Advisors LP Has $50.72 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 221.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $50,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total transaction of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $1,028,919.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $266.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $418.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $348.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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