First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.77 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $51,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

More Nasdaq News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq delivered a solid Q2 beat on both earnings and revenue, with strong growth in index and FinTech driving better-than-expected results and record Market Services performance. Article Title

Nasdaq delivered a solid Q2 beat on both earnings and revenue, with strong growth in index and FinTech driving better-than-expected results and record Market Services performance. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Article Title

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $102, indicating improved valuation expectations even though the rating remained market perform. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $102, indicating improved valuation expectations even though the rating remained market perform. Neutral Sentiment: Nasdaq’s July short-interest report showed 0 shares short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover figure, which appears more like a data anomaly than a meaningful trading signal. Article Title

Nasdaq’s July short-interest report showed 0 shares short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover figure, which appears more like a data anomaly than a meaningful trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: The company also ended its Miami case and sold its fund secondaries business, a portfolio move that may be viewed as strategic housekeeping rather than a major earnings driver. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $700,222.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,808,798.70. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ab Investor acquired 56,782 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the purchase, the insider owned 58,439,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,603,103.84. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price target on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $109.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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