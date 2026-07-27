Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.23 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Pinnacle Financial Partners logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,345 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $57,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $7,382,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNFP opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners Right Now?

Before you consider Pinnacle Financial Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinnacle Financial Partners wasn't on the list.

While Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines