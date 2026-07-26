First Trust Advisors LP Has $63.38 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,159 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of J. M. Smucker worth $63,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $118.31 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -91.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.46%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $645,409.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,865,175.31. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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