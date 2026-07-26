First Trust Advisors LP Has $63.62 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,192 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 82,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $63,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LNG opened at $269.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

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