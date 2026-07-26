First Trust Advisors LP Has $64.70 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 161.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,059 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 640,455 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.58% of HF Sinclair worth $64,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.08.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 1,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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