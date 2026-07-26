First Trust Advisors LP Has $73.02 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672,673 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 432,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of VICI Properties worth $73,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31,134.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185,477 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,406,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,867 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company's stock worth $219,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659,186 shares of the company's stock worth $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145,372 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of VICI opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.77.

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VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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