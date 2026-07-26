First Trust Advisors LP Has $74.60 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 412,473 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $74,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Article Title

Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Positive Sentiment: A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Article Title

A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Article Title

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed longer-term earnings estimates for Dominion Energy across FY2026-FY2030, suggesting slightly slower profit growth than previously expected, which could cap upside if investors focus on future valuation. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of D stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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