First Trust Advisors LP Has $75.78 Million Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,079 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 296,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Rocket Lab worth $75,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 8.7%

RKLB opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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